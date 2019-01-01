Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Organizational Templates in Trello by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will discover how to create Organizational Templates in Trello.
Trello is a resource that has proven profitable in so many industries because of its benefits as a proven real-time organizational tool. It can be utilized personally or professionally in almost any role, but is particularly useful for managing personal taskings or among those that find themselves in roles related specifically to executive management, administration, accounting, account/project management, public relations, advertising, event planning, IT, education, etc.
Upon completing this project, you will be able to set up your own Organizational Templates in Trello.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....