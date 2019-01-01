Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Performance Summary using SnapEval by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will perform a quick overview of a SnapEval Performance Summary, review and modify Employee Goals, Achievement Levels, and Group Goals, and learn how to create and tap into prior employee shorter communications called SNAPS. Ultimately you will use these tools to build a comprehensive Performance Summary that can be used as an annual evaluation.
Annual performance evaluations are a vital step for building a successful work environment for your team or company. Implementing these summaries using measurable goals as your foundation leads to positive employee communications and subsequent outcomes. SnapEval will make your employee communication and evaluation processes easier, more streamlined, and trackable.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North American region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....