Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Power App for Adding Records to SharePoint List by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Most companies have business processes which could be significantly improved by wrapping them in an application and thus making the process unified. So, imagine that we are an employee working with customers and offering them cars for rental or giving them information about each car, from cars’ specifications to the time periods when a car is available for rent. All that can be very complicated and time consuming, no one knows all that information by heart, and we would perhaps need to chase our manager to find out the information customer asked for or search the papers for it. That's why we will use SharePoint and Power Apps to create an application which will give us all that information in just a few seconds.
First, we will create a SharePoint site and set up lists which will be data sources, and then we will learn how to create and set up a Power Apps application to suit our needs. By the end of this project, you will have used SharePoint to create a Site and lists, and used Microsoft Power Apps to create and set up the application which will give us the possibility to read, add and edit data from a SharePoint list....