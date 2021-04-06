Chevron Left
Back to Create a Process Map using a Canva Template

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Process Map using a Canva Template by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
12 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a free Canva account, use Canva templates in your process map design, and download your completed design for later use. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Create a Process Map using a Canva Template

By Sanskriti J

Apr 6, 2021

Excellent course for beginners.

By Bensen A

Jan 14, 2021

The Course is Good. But the Quiz is Terribly Graded. I got "Incorrect" for my correct answers and "Correct" for my incorrect answers.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder