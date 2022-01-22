Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Professional Automated Landing Page using Mailchimp by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to design a professional landing page with a lead magnet to collect email addresses from scratch. We will then use the Email Automation feature from Mailchimp to send an automated email with an option to download the Free lead magnet and a Call to Action to join a webinar where a marketer can then sell premium products. This lead generation strategy is highly effective with really high conversion rates if done right.
This guided project is beginner-friendly. You don’t need any experience in email marketing or graphic design in order to complete this project. I will teach you everything you need to know to complete this project. We will begin by creating a Mailchimp account and then explore the Mailchimp’s dashboard in detail. Most people have no idea about the level of resources that Mailchimp’s have. So we will explore all of these resources. Then, we will try to understand the fundamentals of landing pages, lead magnets and how to effectively design them for high conversion. We will then design our “Grow a list” landing page from scratch using beautiful stock images. Then in the final task, we will use the Email Automation feature from Mailchimp to send an automated email to the subscribers with the Free lead magnet and a Call to Action to join a Free Webinar.
By the end of this project, you will have a high converting Automated landing page which you can post on your Youtube channel, Facebook groups, LinkedIn page or boost it through Facebook ads.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Farheen A B
•
Jan 22, 2022
Thank you Abhishaik you were an awesome instructor.
By Renee D F
•
Jun 17, 2021
Very easy to follow and simplistic for a newbie
By Deleted A
•
May 15, 2021
It is a very nice course to learn
By Munachi M
•
Dec 27, 2021
Great Start for email marketing
By Soula s
•
Jan 11, 2022
very good 👍
By Salem A
•
Feb 7, 2022
It was beautiful and precise! I learnt the basics of building a landing page, stepping up mu email marketing game.
By George H M
•
Aug 12, 2021
Very easy and useful introduction to automated Mailchimp landing pages.