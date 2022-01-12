By ][•
Jan 11, 2022
VERY INFORMATTIVE AND EASY TO UNDERSTAND. EXCELLENT
By Catherine R M•
Apr 1, 2022
Superb Paula. You inspire alot of young people
By Pablo O•
Apr 4, 2022
Hi, great short course. Learned a valuable skill. However, I was not able to get the area related to creating criteria for each field. The program skipped that part. I got 100% on the quiz but was not able to get that part of the class in my coursera course.
Pablo Ortega
By Sarang S K•
Dec 22, 2021
Concise, pragmatic and of high utility
By Gerry B•
Apr 19, 2022
Good