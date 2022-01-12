Chevron Left
As a small business owner, budgets are often tight for the "extras." Often times, this means that some of those high-value marketing tools cannot be offered. Small business owners should turn to free or low-cost alternatives. An easy-to-use and manageable alternative is a free online version of Microsoft Excel from Microsoft Office 365. In this project, you will learn how to create a simple project management tracking sheet. At the end of this project, you will have the Excel project management tracking template for the next presentation of your development project....

By ][

Jan 11, 2022

VERY INFORMATTIVE AND EASY TO UNDERSTAND. EXCELLENT

By Catherine R M

Apr 1, 2022

Superb Paula. You inspire alot of young people

By Pablo O

Apr 4, 2022

Hi, great short course. Learned a valuable skill. However, I was not able to get the area related to creating criteria for each field. The program skipped that part. I got 100% on the quiz but was not able to get that part of the class in my coursera course.

Pablo Ortega

By Sarang S K

Dec 22, 2021

Concise, pragmatic and of high utility

By Gerry B

Apr 19, 2022

Good

