Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create social media content with Prezi by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This project will allow you to discover Prezi, an online platform for designing presentations and marketing content of all kinds. You will discover the features of Prezi and will be able to create content for your social networks quickly and easily.
This project is for people who would like to learn how to use Prezi to create social media digital marketing content to boost sales and brand awareness....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Create social media content with Prezi
By pramod p
•
Mar 22, 2022
It was an amazing experience . Got to learn something new