Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Targeted Ad With Facebook Audience Insights by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create three different types of target audience ads for a small business using Facebook Audience Insights. This is a great tool to use if you want to take part in one of the world's largest marketplaces, Facebook. Specifically, you will create a Contact List, Site Visitor, and App User targeted ad for Facebook advertising.
This is a great project to use if you have plans to advertise on Facebook. It is a useful project for marketing and sales professionals, but is easy to handle for people from any department in any role....