Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Your UI/UX Portfolio with GitHub by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Learners will create a portfolio showcasing their UI/UX projects and deploy it to GitHub. Creating a strong portfolio showcases not only their skills as a designer, but also their perseverance to learn some new skills outside the typical purview of a designer (in this case, coding languages HTML and CSS, and Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code)....
Top reviews
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Create Your UI/UX Portfolio with GitHub
By Sadu N B
•
Dec 16, 2021
Keep more of these tutorials. Helpful for a beginner to be a UI developer.
By Mochammmad A R
•
Feb 10, 2022
The last two video litter unclear, because the instructor don't show the change effect to the website