About the Course

Learners will create a portfolio showcasing their UI/UX projects and deploy it to GitHub. Creating a strong portfolio showcases not only their skills as a designer, but also their perseverance to learn some new skills outside the typical purview of a designer (in this case, coding languages HTML and CSS, and Microsoft’s Visual Studio Code)....

By Sadu N B

Dec 16, 2021

Keep more of these tutorials. Helpful for a beginner to be a UI developer.

By Mochammmad A R

Feb 10, 2022

The last two video litter unclear, because the instructor don't show the change effect to the website

