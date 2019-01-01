Create User Stories in Jira
Write well defined user stories and create them in Jira.
Create and user sprints and epics in Jira.
Write well defined user stories and create them in Jira.
Create and user sprints and epics in Jira.
By the end of this project, you will be able to use Jira Software for project management to plan and manage your work. Jira is one of the most in demand project management tools and learning Jira will help you understand how to plan and manage your work, especially in the software field. This project is for beginners who aim to track, organize, and prioritize bugs, new features, and improvements for certain software releases or projects. In this project you will be able to create well-defined user stories in Jira, you will also create and use Sprints and Epics. You will identify the differences between them and be able to apply what you learned on any piece of work you are working on. This project will provide you with a good start in project management in the software field.
Project Management
Agile Software Development
User Story
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Jira Setup
Create Issues
User stories
User stories in Jira
Sprint and epics
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.