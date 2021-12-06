Chevron Left
About the Course

By the end of this project, you will have successfully created a virtual private cloud using Amazon Web Services and launched a virtual machine instance in that cloud. A virtual private cloud is a secure, isolated private cloud hosted within a public cloud. Virtual private clouds allow users to establish a higher level of security and privacy within the cloud structure while taking advantage of the scalability offered by cloud providers. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By S A R

Dec 6, 2021

stimulator needed for all big networks with different switches and lots of dbase and json, May god help us, why don't coursera provided the free university account for students through ID, we Asked in university for free account, help, but they didn't know, google offering this, I have university ID, but it waste, I had applied like student in free, it's better u grow ur contacts to universities, all three years we get professional, the 120 days is a waste maybe it is for one year. job, study, work, projects, events, how it is good to finish within 20 days, small course and also a lengthy one, I wasted the aid, now Im waste to achieve the proffessional all courses I got only one remained but i finished one in a proffessional, the mobile says to join but it is needed to take subscription, I am sorry for ur condition, but iam saying without ur help we are nothing, like we are only to think not to participate, just work with this pls, pls uopeople to your coursera.

By Daniel

May 27, 2022

Incredible course for cloud education!

By Pris A

Nov 26, 2021

I am happy

By 121810304059 S S V K

Aug 18, 2021

good

By PREMSHAD N V

May 8, 2022

I

By Mina H A G

Apr 1, 2022

this course is very good for beginner, However, the contect is less than I expected.

By Prashant S

Sep 11, 2021

good

By Gio G

May 25, 2022

Guide is good, but course itself is complicated, is not expplanatory we cannot exit we can only listen the video if we have the mouse quiet, we cannot clik any other window or do it at same time...horrible way to do the course, completly horrible and worse of all we cannot w¡¡quit the course. . . .

By course c

Mar 24, 2022

ONLY 2 REVELANT HANDS ON VIDEOS.

EXAM QUESTION ARE THE SAME. COULD HAVE ASKED BETTER QUESTIONS TO TEST VPC CREATION KNOWLEDGE.

NEED MORE CONTENT.

