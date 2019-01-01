Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Quiz Game using Vanilla JavaScript by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a multi app Quiz Game using Vanilla JavaScript. You will be able to add variables by keywords LET and CONST.. You will also loop on the choices and add IF conditions. In addition , you will be able to save input data from the web page in the local storage and use it in a JavaScript file. Moreover, you will be able to use an array , push from it and reverse it, you will be able to movefrom one page to another using JavaScript, and finally, you will create and apply functions and also apply pre-defined functions. learning to use JavaScript enables you to better understand any website, gain more money as a web developer freelancer and finally, Learn Other Coding Languages Easier and Faster.
This guided project is for beginners in the field of websites and web pages. It provides you with the first steps to be a web developer. Moreover, it equips you with the knowledge of JavaScript...