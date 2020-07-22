Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating Database Tables with SQL by Coursera Project Network
4.6
stars
297 ratings
•
39 reviews
About the Course
In this course you will experience the process of defining, creating, and managing relational database tables using the SQL language. Tables are used as the containers for the data in a database. As such, the structure, or makeup, of each table in a relational database is critical, since it must be designed and created specifically to meet the needs of the data it will contain. The table’s structure indicates which pieces of data are stored in a table, as well as the type and size of each piece of data.
Throughout the course, you’ll be exposed to guidelines and rules that database designers use to make sure that the tables will keep the data as safe and accurate as possible. You’ll learn to use SQL code to incorporate the constraints that help the database management enforce those rules. As you work through and complete hands-on tasks, you’ll become familiar with SQLiteStudio, the database management system used in the course. Tables that are well-designed and created correctly improve data integrity--and make data retrieval easier!
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
PB
May 28, 2020
It is good for beginners to acknowledge very efficiently about the topic.
LT
Jun 10, 2020
An amazing 5 star course. I encourage all of you to take this one.