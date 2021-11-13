Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating Routing Policies to Handle Traffic with AWS Route53 by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project based course, we will look at how to handle and divert website traffic to multiple servers using Routing Policies in AWS Route 53. We will look at how you can configure different types of Routing Policies. We will start off with Simple Routing Policy which can be used to divert traffic to multiple servers / IP’s randomly. Then we will look at Weight Routing Policy which allows you to split your traffic based on different weights assigned.
We will then move on to Latency-based Routing which allows you to route your traffic based on the lowest network latency for your end user (fastest response time). Then we will learn to create an active/passive set up using Failover Routing Policy where you can have a primary website and a secondary Disaster Recovery site..
We will then look at Geolocation Routing Policy which will send your traffic to various servers based on the Geographic location of your users which can for example allow for custom sites based on user location. Finally, we will see Multi-Value Answer Policy which lets you configure Route53 to return multiple values along with health checks.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
