CD
Nov 12, 2021
Nicely explained, pretty straight forward and basic. Highly recommend for someone just starting out using critcial path method.
VK
May 14, 2021
Nice way to teach and can be Understand\n\nI want to switch my carrier to Project manager/ Program Manager
By Carmine R D•
Nov 13, 2021
By Mark J•
Nov 24, 2020
The lecture was very effective and made me realize that I have lack of understanding mostly on the charts.
By vickhram k•
May 15, 2021
By rendana s•
Jun 13, 2021
very interesting guided project, easy to be understood for beginner
By Joaquín A L P•
Dec 28, 2021
Excelent, especially for new-comers!!!
By Riahi A•
Mar 10, 2021
Very practical
By ricardo m•
Mar 28, 2022
Interesante metodología asociada al uso del software Lucid.
By Sagar R•
Feb 20, 2022
By Arif•
Nov 9, 2021
This source was is on lucid chart promotion nothing else waste my time Instructor don't even share the data for practice (massive problem with coursera project network in all course ).
Instructor directly jump on lucid chart didn't show basic of lucidchart can't even get canvas of lucidchart canvas working
worst worst worst only quotes without any action