Chevron Left
Back to Critical Path Analysis Using Lucidchart

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Critical Path Analysis Using Lucidchart by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
55 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

‘Critical Path Analysis Using Lucidchart ” guided project is for anyone who wants to learn the Critical Path Method for project schedule planning. This project will benefit professionals wanting to broaden their knowledge and skillset in the area of project management. Project Coordinators and entry-level managers seeking to obtain project management certifications will also find this project complementary to their studies. To complete the project you will need a Lucidchart account. In this project we are going to focus on three main learning objectives: creating a Precedence Diagram using Lucidchart, learning how to use the Critical Path Method for project planning, and performing Critical Path calculations. By the end of the project, you will learn how to create a precedence diagram using Lucidchart and will be able to perform critical path calculations to analyze your project schedule....

Top reviews

CD

Nov 12, 2021

Nicely explained, pretty straight forward and basic. Highly recommend for someone just starting out using critcial path method.

VK

May 14, 2021

Nice way to teach and can be Understand\n\nI want to switch my carrier to Project manager/ Program Manager

Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Critical Path Analysis Using Lucidchart

By Carmine R D

Nov 13, 2021

N​icely explained, pretty straight forward and basic. Highly recommend for someone just starting out using critcial path method.

By Mark J

Nov 24, 2020

The lecture was very effective and made me realize that I have lack of understanding mostly on the charts.

By vickhram k

May 15, 2021

Nice way to teach and can be Understand

I want to switch my carrier to Project manager/ Program Manager

By rendana s

Jun 13, 2021

very interesting guided project, easy to be understood for beginner

By Joaquín A L P

Dec 28, 2021

E​xcelent, especially for new-comers!!!

By Riahi A

Mar 10, 2021

Very practical

By ricardo m

Mar 28, 2022

Interesante metodología asociada al uso del software Lucid.

By Sagar R

Feb 20, 2022

hbhv

By Arif

Nov 9, 2021

This source was is on lucid chart promotion nothing else waste my time Instructor don't even share the data for practice (massive problem with coursera project network in all course ).

Instructor directly jump on lucid chart didn't show basic of lucidchart can't even get canvas of lucidchart canvas working

worst worst worst only quotes without any action

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder