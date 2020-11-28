Chevron Left
About the Course

In this project, you will create three custom reports in Google Analytics, using three different methods. You will understand the building blocks of a custom report. You will determine what data is needed for a custom report. And, you will create the custom report to best meet your analysis and monitoring needs. You will also discover the Google Gallery where you can find various types of custom reports, and import the ones that best meet your needs. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

ZM

Nov 27, 2020

I have gained the skills I was looking for and the Instructor delivered the project in an easy to understand manner

LA

Jun 15, 2020

The clarification was just right. Thanks to the instructor

By Zvikomborero M

Nov 28, 2020

I have gained the skills I was looking for and the Instructor delivered the project in an easy to understand manner

By Danna G V D

Jul 5, 2021

a pesar de que esta no es mi rama es bueno aprender algo adicional.

By Lubana A

Jun 16, 2020

The clarification was just right. Thanks to the instructor

By Gladson B S

Sep 17, 2020

Very good course with easy explanations

By LAI S W

Oct 17, 2020

Step by Step detail guide

By Rafaella B L

Jun 29, 2020

thank you@

By Gregory G J

Dec 29, 2020

Thumbs Up

By Aniket V S

May 25, 2021

Good!

By Junnel V

Feb 2, 2021

More!

By Md. T U B

Aug 10, 2020

goood

By RITHEESH V V

Jul 21, 2020

Good

By SANDEEP M

Jul 12, 2020

Nice

By p s

Jun 26, 2020

Good

By sarithanakkala

Jun 24, 2020

Good

By tale p

Jun 22, 2020

good

By Fariya Y

Dec 9, 2020

It was good for advancing the analytics skill a bit.

By 18017034 F U S

Jun 28, 2021

Very clear explanation

By VARIKUPPALA U

Jul 4, 2020

this course is useful.

By Celso d C A V D

Nov 17, 2021

excelente curso

By Sumit K G

Jun 12, 2021

Excellent

By NIKHIL K

Sep 26, 2020

good

By prasanth k

Sep 25, 2020

need more examples to understand well

By Emilija K

Mar 24, 2021

No real insight or knowledge just a technical guide on how to use Custom Reports.

By Dr. K K

Oct 22, 2021

Video materials are outdated.

Looks like the interface of google analytics has recently been changed. Thus I wasn't been able to follow the video instruction.

