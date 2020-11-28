ZM
Nov 27, 2020
I have gained the skills I was looking for and the Instructor delivered the project in an easy to understand manner
LA
Jun 15, 2020
The clarification was just right. Thanks to the instructor
By Zvikomborero M•
Nov 28, 2020
I have gained the skills I was looking for and the Instructor delivered the project in an easy to understand manner
By Danna G V D•
Jul 5, 2021
a pesar de que esta no es mi rama es bueno aprender algo adicional.
By Lubana A•
Jun 16, 2020
The clarification was just right. Thanks to the instructor
By Gladson B S•
Sep 17, 2020
Very good course with easy explanations
By LAI S W•
Oct 17, 2020
Step by Step detail guide
By Rafaella B L•
Jun 29, 2020
thank you@
By Gregory G J•
Dec 29, 2020
Thumbs Up
By Aniket V S•
May 25, 2021
Good!
By Junnel V•
Feb 2, 2021
More!
By Md. T U B•
Aug 10, 2020
goood
By RITHEESH V V•
Jul 21, 2020
Good
By SANDEEP M•
Jul 12, 2020
Nice
By p s•
Jun 26, 2020
Good
By sarithanakkala•
Jun 24, 2020
Good
By tale p•
Jun 22, 2020
good
By Fariya Y•
Dec 9, 2020
It was good for advancing the analytics skill a bit.
By 18017034 F U S•
Jun 28, 2021
Very clear explanation
By VARIKUPPALA U•
Jul 4, 2020
this course is useful.
By Celso d C A V D•
Nov 17, 2021
excelente curso
By Sumit K G•
Jun 12, 2021
Excellent
By NIKHIL K•
Sep 26, 2020
good
By prasanth k•
Sep 25, 2020
need more examples to understand well
By Emilija K•
Mar 24, 2021
No real insight or knowledge just a technical guide on how to use Custom Reports.
By Dr. K K•
Oct 22, 2021
Video materials are outdated.
Looks like the interface of google analytics has recently been changed. Thus I wasn't been able to follow the video instruction.