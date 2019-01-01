Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cypress end to end testing and intercepting network call by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Cypress is a complete end-to-end test automation tool built to test modern-day web applications.
Cypress is used by developers or QA engineers building web applications using modern JavaScript frameworks.
In this hands-on guided project, you will learn —
1. Architecture of Cypress and a new way of UI automation testing
2. Controlling the network traffic
3. Intercepting HTTP request calls
4. Intercepting and updating HTTP request/response...