Cypress end to end testing and intercepting network call by Coursera Project Network

Cypress is a complete end-to-end test automation tool built to test modern-day web applications. Cypress is used by developers or QA engineers building web applications using modern JavaScript frameworks. In this hands-on guided project, you will learn — 1. Architecture of Cypress and a new way of UI automation testing 2. Controlling the network traffic 3. Intercepting HTTP request calls 4. Intercepting and updating HTTP request/response...
