LF
Apr 19, 2022
Really useful for beginners or if you want to start checking cypress, plus, Saurabh's explanations are really great and on point for different scenarios, really recommended even for a refresher
JP
Feb 4, 2022
Great course for beginners looking for intriduction to Cypress. Can help you really get started.
By Lisandro A N F•
Apr 20, 2022
By Jeane P•
Feb 5, 2022
By Vishal S•
Nov 25, 2021
Trainer explained all basic concepts
By george p•
Dec 18, 2021
A very poor choice.
At first this was not a real beginner's project. Now everything was explained enough to be understood. Subs were auto-generated and they were bad. Not everyone speaks english natively, so subs are important when you are new in a subject.