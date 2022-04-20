Chevron Left
Back to Cypress UI automation testing for absolute beginners

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cypress UI automation testing for absolute beginners by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Cypress is a complete end-to-end test automation tool built to test modern-day web applications. It is capable of automating both UI and API. This project is for beginner's in Cypress...

Top reviews

LF

Apr 19, 2022

Really useful for beginners or if you want to start checking cypress, plus, Saurabh's explanations are really great and on point for different scenarios, really recommended even for a refresher

JP

Feb 4, 2022

Great course for beginners looking for intriduction to Cypress. Can help you really get started.

Filter by:

1 - 4 of 4 Reviews for Cypress UI automation testing for absolute beginners

By Lisandro A N F

Apr 20, 2022

Really useful for beginners or if you want to start checking cypress, plus, Saurabh's explanations are really great and on point for different scenarios, really recommended even for a refresher

By Jeane P

Feb 5, 2022

Great course for beginners looking for intriduction to Cypress. Can help you really get started.

By Vishal S

Nov 25, 2021

Trainer explained all basic concepts

By george p

Dec 18, 2021

A very poor choice.

At first this was not a real beginner's project. Now everything was explained enough to be understood. Subs were auto-generated and they were bad. Not everyone speaks english natively, so subs are important when you are new in a subject.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder