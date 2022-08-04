Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Analysis in R: Predictive Analysis with Regression by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Increasingly, predictive analytics is shaping companies' decisions about limited resources. In this project, you will build a regression model to make predictions. We will start this hands-on project by exploring the dataset and creating visualizations for the dataset. By the end of this 2-hour-long project, you will be able to build and interpret the result of a simple linear regression model in R. Also, you will learn how to perform model assessments and check for assumptions using diagnostic plots. By extension, you will learn how to build and interpret the result of a multiple linear regression model. To succeed in this project, you need to be familiar with using R to describe data. If you are unfamiliar with R and want to learn the basics, start with my previous guided project, "Getting Started with R." However, if you are comfortable using R, please join me on this beautiful and exciting ride! Let's get our hands dirty!...