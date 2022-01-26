Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data calculations in Microsoft Excel by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
11 ratings
2 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will create a free account on Microsoft 365, will get access to Microsoft Excel, you will create a table with data that you will later be able to manipulate to calculate sums, average amounts, percentages, and also calculate with certain criteria. Your new skills will help you efficiently manipulate data and operate with formulas that can help make more efficient management decisions in the future....
By AJESH K R

Jan 26, 2022

more easy in my day to day works

By Jadumoni S

Dec 31, 2021

nice

