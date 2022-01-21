Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Manipulation and Management using MYSQL Workbench by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to manage data efficiently in a specific database using MYSQL Workbench. You will be able to select data from tables from your database and use keywords in select statements such as LIMIT and Top. You will be able to update the data and filter them using where statements, and also apply conditions with different ways and keywords such as like, and, or, and between. Moreover, you will be able to apply the aggregate functions in your select statement and the grouping by, and finally, you will be able to join tables with each other using three different joins, left, inner and right join. A database management system stores organize and manage a large amount of information within a single software application. The Use of this system increases the efficiency of business operations and reduces overall costs. The world of data is constantly changing and evolving every second. This in turn has created a completely new dimension of growth and challenges for companies around the globe like Google, Facebook, or Amazon.
This guided project is for beginners in the field of data management and databases. It provides you with the basics of managing the database and data. It equips you with knowledge of the first steps in data management and data extraction. This in turn has created a completely new dimension of growth and challenges for companies around the globe like Google, Facebook, or Amazon.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Data Manipulation and Management using MYSQL Workbench