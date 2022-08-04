Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Visualization & Storytelling in Python by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Hello everyone and welcome to this new hands-on project on data visualization and storytelling in python. In this project, we will leverage 3 powerful libraries known as Seaborn, Matplotlib and Plotly to visualize data in an interactive way. This project is practical and directly applicable to many industries. You can add this project to your portfolio of projects which is essential for your next job interview....
