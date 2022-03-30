Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Visualization in Microsoft PowerPoint by Coursera Project Network
At the end of this project you will be able to create a simple PowerPoint presentation from scratch using different basic elements. First, you will learn how to create your PowerPoint presentation using text. Then, you will get to know options to improve your presentation by adding images and other visuals. Additionally, you will learn a few easy methods to make your slide transitions smoother and more appealing to your audience. Creating a Microsoft PowerPoint will allow you to be able to have the best visual support possible during your presentation. Visual support via Microsoft PowerPoint will ensure your audience stays engaged and attentive as well as interested.
The goal of this project is to teach you how to be successful with your presentations and how to make them more interesting so your audience can digest the information you are providing more easily and will also retain more of the information provided....
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Data Visualization in Microsoft PowerPoint
By Xiu Y Y
•
Mar 30, 2022
The content is very simple, if you have no any base about PowerPoint, This is very suitablt for you.