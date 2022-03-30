Chevron Left
Back to Data Visualization in Microsoft PowerPoint

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Visualization in Microsoft PowerPoint by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

At the end of this project you will be able to create a simple PowerPoint presentation from scratch using different basic elements. First, you will learn how to create your PowerPoint presentation using text. Then, you will get to know options to improve your presentation by adding images and other visuals. Additionally, you will learn a few easy methods to make your slide transitions smoother and more appealing to your audience. Creating a Microsoft PowerPoint will allow you to be able to have the best visual support possible during your presentation. Visual support via Microsoft PowerPoint will ensure your audience stays engaged and attentive as well as interested. The goal of this project is to teach you how to be successful with your presentations and how to make them more interesting so your audience can digest the information you are providing more easily and will also retain more of the information provided....
Filter by:

1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Data Visualization in Microsoft PowerPoint

By Xiu Y Y

Mar 30, 2022

The content is very simple, if you have no any base about PowerPoint, This is very suitablt for you.

By Kathryn P

Apr 6, 2022

Very basic powerpoint overview

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder