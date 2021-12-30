Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Data Visualization using Microsoft Excel by Coursera Project Network

4.5
stars
20 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

Have you ever been asked to create a report based on a lot of data and you did not know where to begin? Or, you simply needed to demonstrate data from different sources all in one place with minimum effort? By the end of this project, you will learn how to operate data to generate a report and demonstrate information in a comprehensive visual way in Microsoft Excel. In this project, you will create a free account on Microsoft 365, you will get access to Microsoft Excel and use data to generate a report with informative charts that you can present to your audience. Your new skills will help you efficiently make decisions based on a visual data presentation....

Top reviews

By Leena g

Dec 30, 2021

COURSE IS REALLY HELPFUL FOR MY FUTURE RELATED PROJECTS THANKYOU TEAM

By KHADIJA A M I

Dec 26, 2021

​I recommend it! Very informative and the instructor is so good :)

By CHINNARASU G

Nov 3, 2021

nice course

By Lisa B M

Nov 3, 2021

It is easy to understand, but it seems a bit chaotic and there's a lot of "fluff" that is not really necessary. Also it would have been easier to give out the link somehow instead of searching through google pages (since google results always change with time). What bugged me the most is that there's one special function at the end (percipitation chart) that is never explained. In the video you can see that it has been quickly exchanged after it was explained, but no word on it at all.

By Amanda V D E

Nov 22, 2021

This guided project was very rudimentary. I was hoping for more in-depth explanation and deeper subject matter.

