Welcome to this project-based course Data Visualization using ggplot2 and dplyr in R. In this project, you will learn how to manipulate data with the dplyr package and create beautiful plots using the ggplot2 package in R.
By the end of this 2-hour long project, you will understand how to use different dplyr verbs such as the select verb, filter verb, arrange verb, mutate verb, summarize verb, and the group_by verb to manipulate the gapminder dataset. You will also learn how to use the ggplot2 package to render beautiful plots from the data returned from using the dplyr verbs.
Note that this is a follow-up to the project on Data Manipulation with dplyr in R. I recommend that you take the Data Manipulation with dplyr in R project before taking this project. This will give you better experience working on this project....
By Brandon S
Jan 18, 2022
Really solid explanation for basics types of visualizations using ggplot2. Would receommend for anyone trying to practice.
By Katie M
Mar 30, 2022
Great instructor. The course material may need some updating to reflect updates in dplyr.