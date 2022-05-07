By Katharina N•
May 7, 2022
Boring instructor, I was just mindlessly typing during the project, not recommended
By Brandyn H•
Apr 13, 2022
Hello! I recommend downloading the videos because you have limited time when doing this project. I learned a lot by watching them over & over and running the code in Jupyter notebook.
By Jhoan S P L•
Apr 24, 2022
Muy Bien, buena explicación y buen aprendizaje de cada tema
By MUÑOZ P J D•
Apr 25, 2022
muy bien proyecto
By Harsh V R•
Apr 30, 2022
Nice
By Mo. C•
Feb 20, 2022
This course is a waste of time,voice of instructor is not clear,if you know nothing about plotly you will not understand half of the functions
By Arne K•
Oct 19, 2021
hard to believe that this is labelled "training"