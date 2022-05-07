Chevron Left
Welcome to this 1 hour long guided project on Data Visualization using Plotly. Plotly is a python graphing library which is used to make interactive, publication-quality graphs. It allows users to import, copy and paste, or stream data to be analyzed and visualized. In this project you will learn how to create beautiful visualizations using Plotly constructs. This guided project is for anyone who wants to learn data visualization or already in the data science field....

By Katharina N

May 7, 2022

Boring instructor, I was just mindlessly typing during the project, not recommended

By Brandyn H

Apr 13, 2022

H​ello! I recommend downloading the videos because you have limited time when doing this project. I learned a lot by watching them over & over and running the code in Jupyter notebook.

By Jhoan S P L

Apr 24, 2022

Muy Bien, buena explicación y buen aprendizaje de cada tema

By MUÑOZ P J D

Apr 25, 2022

muy bien proyecto

By Harsh V R

Apr 30, 2022

Nice

By Mo. C

Feb 20, 2022

T​his course is a waste of time,voice of instructor is not clear,if you know nothing about plotly you will not understand half of the functions

By Arne K

Oct 19, 2021

hard to believe that this is labelled "training"

