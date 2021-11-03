Learner Reviews & Feedback for Database Creation and Modeling using MYSQL Workbench by Coursera Project Network
4.6
stars
10 ratings
•
4 reviews
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will be able to identify and fully comprehend the basics of the MYSQL workbench and create a new connection to the local server. you will also learn how to create a new database and drop it, create new tables, and delete them. Moreover, You will be able to rename columns of a table, connect tables with each other, and add data to tables. And finally, you will learn how to add columns and apply some features professionally on these columns using some keywords such as PRIMARY KEY, FOREIGN KEY, NOT NULL, AUTO_INCREMENT, and DISTINCT and update the tables with new data. SQL is used by all the big names in tech like Netflix or Airbnb. If you target Google, Facebook, or Amazon, they, of course, have their database systems. But SQL will be there too to query and analyze the data.
This guided project is for beginners in the field of data management data modeling and databases. It provides you with the basics of creating the whole database. It equips you with knowledge of the first steps in modeling.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
By NAGOTHU K K V
•
Nov 3, 2021
thank you for the nice explanation. this is my first project on my coursera and as a student too
By Свешникова А А
•
Feb 22, 2021
Спасибо большое. Очень короткий, но очень познавательный курс
By Deleted A
•
Apr 15, 2021
very simple and nice for people who love database world