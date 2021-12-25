Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Decryption with Python by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to apply different decryption algorithms and techniques using Python. Moreover, you will apply cryptography concepts through completing several practical exercises to build a solid foundation in decrypting information and data using several renowned industry encryption algorithms. You will write programs that decrypt data using ciphers including the reverse cipher Caesar Cipher and Fernet symmetric and RSA asymmetric encryption algorithms. This project is for intermediate Python programmers who already have a basic familiarity with thePython programming language and are interested in cryptography. This project will provide you with the skills needed to write software that encrypt and decrypt data. We will be using Python for this project . It has quickly become the world’s most popular programming language making it suitable for this project....
By Bin W

Dec 24, 2021

Build a simple Cipher with python, decrypt the Reverse, Caeser Cipher with python

