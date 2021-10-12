Learner Reviews & Feedback for Deep-Dive into Tensorflow Activation Functions by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
You've learned how to use Tensorflow. You've learned the important functions, how to design and implement sequential and functional models, and have completed several test projects. What's next? It's time to take a deep dive into activation functions, the essential function of every node and layer of a neural network, deciding whether to fire or not to fire, and adding an element of non-linearity (in most cases).
In this 2 hour course-based project, you will join me in a deep-dive into an exhaustive list of activation functions usable in Tensorflow and other frameworks. I will explain the working details of each activation function, describe the differences between each and their pros and cons, and I will demonstrate each function being used, both from scratch and within Tensorflow. Join me and boost your AI & machine learning knowledge, while also receiving a certificate to boost your resume in the process!
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Kevin S
Oct 12, 2021
Good with mathematical explaination of activation functions but I expected the implementation to be with Tensorflow and not with Numpy as the title said "Tensorflow Activation Functions".