Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design a mobile app interface with Moqups by Coursera Project Network
4.9
stars
11 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an interaction design flow, design wireframes for all steps of a podcast mobile app (sign in, sign up, user profile, search and sort, play and play controls pages/sections), transform wireframes into mockups.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Design a mobile app interface with Moqups