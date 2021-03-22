Chevron Left
Design a mobile app interface with Moqups by Coursera Project Network

4.9
stars
11 ratings
1 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an interaction design flow, design wireframes for all steps of a podcast mobile app (sign in, sign up, user profile, search and sort, play and play controls pages/sections), transform wireframes into mockups. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By PODUGU S C

Mar 22, 2021

good

By HARI D G

Jul 29, 2021

its ok

