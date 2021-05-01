Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design and Develop a Website using Figma and CSS by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
38 ratings
8 reviews

About the Course

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to use the basic tools and features of Figma, design a website’s prototype and convert it into a website exactly as designed, using HTML and CSS. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By rainne w

May 1, 2021

Great overview of both Figma and HTML/CSS, but be clear that you won't be learning how to use Figma to create the clickable prototypes, but rather use Figma solely to design and export image slices, and making the prototype using HTML and CSS.

However, if your goal is to get an introduction to Figma as a design/wireframing tool, and want to brush up on some basic front-end development, this is a great course for that.

By Muhammad I L

Aug 5, 2021

Mostly geared towards using Figma for getting our website ideas out there. Pretty much covers all the basic Figma usage.

By Eduardo A G

Aug 22, 2021

Straight to the point, Instructor is really good.

By Rocco M

Dec 30, 2021

I​nfo was good. I had issues, Im on a Mac and I could not do certain right click commands. Had to google them on the fly.

By KRISTELL C

Jul 29, 2021

Good ! Very Good :-)

By Naseer A

Dec 12, 2020

wonderful course

By Karen

Jul 22, 2021

Excellent

