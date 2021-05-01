By rainne w•
May 1, 2021
Great overview of both Figma and HTML/CSS, but be clear that you won't be learning how to use Figma to create the clickable prototypes, but rather use Figma solely to design and export image slices, and making the prototype using HTML and CSS.
However, if your goal is to get an introduction to Figma as a design/wireframing tool, and want to brush up on some basic front-end development, this is a great course for that.
By Muhammad I L•
Aug 5, 2021
Mostly geared towards using Figma for getting our website ideas out there. Pretty much covers all the basic Figma usage.
By Eduardo A G•
Aug 22, 2021
Straight to the point, Instructor is really good.
By Rocco M•
Dec 30, 2021
Info was good. I had issues, Im on a Mac and I could not do certain right click commands. Had to google them on the fly.
By KRISTELL C•
Jul 29, 2021
Good ! Very Good :-)
By Naseer A•
Dec 12, 2020
wonderful course
By Karen•
Jul 22, 2021
Excellent