Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design Online Course Printables using Canva

4.7
stars
112 ratings
23 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this course, you will create a variety of templates for course printables that you can offer for free or sell in the marketplace using Canva. You will be able to incorporate a color scheme, images, and other design elements for aesthetically pleasing and value added business marketing collateral. This course will include intermediate to advanced level skills using the free version of Canva. Creating high quality printables is the perfect way to offer a free digital product or market your business to build business.

Top reviews

D

Mar 25, 2021

This course is to the point, easy to follow, and a step-by-step guide to using free tools to make printables without headache. Great for beginners

ML

Dec 30, 2021

No doubt, coursera is contributing a lot for this world. Thanks coursera and Thanks for the instructor

By Paula J E

Oct 10, 2020

Thank you so much for this project! I learned new things. This is amazing. Thank you! This project allowed me to learn new skills that I wanted to explore and if ever I consider shifting to a new career, I'm gonna use my new gained skills.

By Catherine G

Oct 18, 2020

A fun course and very useful if you have your own business.

By Ashwin K

Feb 16, 2021

Amazing idea to have interactive 'task' based learning, so hands-on and so practical, that it is so much fun to learn and at the same time the retention levels are much higher than other modes of learning online. Amazing idea indeed.

By Dr. A B M H

Mar 26, 2021

By Muhammad L

Dec 31, 2021

By Hà N

Jul 20, 2021

This Guided Project is easy too understand and practice. It is good for beginner

By Tandin W

Mar 2, 2022

This is a useful course for anyone beginning to learn graphic designs.

By Yeshemabeth C

Sep 16, 2020

Great 👍 information that flows nicely!

By Carmen Y N T

Sep 8, 2020

Excelente curso y excelente maestra.

By K

Mar 13, 2021

IT WAS JUST RIGHT AND EFFICIENT

By Krupa N D

Oct 1, 2020

really usefull for beginners

By Ma. T M L

Feb 18, 2021

this is very nice one

By Arnold M

Oct 27, 2020

Beneficial, so great!

By Nuwan D

Apr 8, 2021

Valuable information

By dave w e

Oct 18, 2020

thanks, enjoy it.

By Paul D B D

Nov 27, 2020

Very useful!

By Ann C d J

Oct 27, 2020

Awesome!

By samy s

Feb 18, 2021

good

By Karina

Jan 2, 2021

Make more of these. They are great courses. Thank you.

By Anthonia N

Sep 12, 2021

Fun and interesting course

By MANDADAPU S V K V P

Sep 4, 2020

Excellent basic course

By SHWETA K

Oct 23, 2020

very interesting

By Prajakta S

Jul 31, 2021

Good

By Susan B

Aug 21, 2021

This guided project is not for beginners who want to learn how to create printables, using Canva. This Course would better serve beginners by using simple fonts, and colors, and providing slower instruction for those who are learning both the Canva features as well as how to create the printables.

The course is too short per module for those such as myself who are learning the features of Canva and learning to create printables at the same time. This course requires familarity with the software program being used to create said printables.

By Nidhi M

Jan 18, 2022

I liked this course

