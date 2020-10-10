D
Mar 25, 2021
This course is to the point, easy to follow, and a step-by-step guide to using free tools to make printables without headache. Great for beginners
ML
Dec 30, 2021
No doubt, coursera is contributing a lot for this world. Thanks coursera and Thanks for the instructor
By Paula J E•
Oct 10, 2020
Thank you so much for this project! I learned new things. This is amazing. Thank you! This project allowed me to learn new skills that I wanted to explore and if ever I consider shifting to a new career, I'm gonna use my new gained skills.
By Catherine G•
Oct 18, 2020
A fun course and very useful if you have your own business.
By Ashwin K•
Feb 16, 2021
Amazing idea to have interactive 'task' based learning, so hands-on and so practical, that it is so much fun to learn and at the same time the retention levels are much higher than other modes of learning online. Amazing idea indeed.
By Dr. A B M H•
Mar 26, 2021
By Muhammad L•
Dec 31, 2021
By Hà N•
Jul 20, 2021
This Guided Project is easy too understand and practice. It is good for beginner
By Tandin W•
Mar 2, 2022
This is a useful course for anyone beginning to learn graphic designs.
By Yeshemabeth C•
Sep 16, 2020
Great 👍 information that flows nicely!
By Carmen Y N T•
Sep 8, 2020
Excelente curso y excelente maestra.
By K•
Mar 13, 2021
IT WAS JUST RIGHT AND EFFICIENT
By Krupa N D•
Oct 1, 2020
really usefull for beginners
By Ma. T M L•
Feb 18, 2021
this is very nice one
By Arnold M•
Oct 27, 2020
Beneficial, so great!
By Nuwan D•
Apr 8, 2021
Valuable information
By dave w e•
Oct 18, 2020
thanks, enjoy it.
By Paul D B D•
Nov 27, 2020
Very useful!
By Ann C d J•
Oct 27, 2020
Awesome!
By samy s•
Feb 18, 2021
good
By Karina•
Jan 2, 2021
Make more of these. They are great courses. Thank you.
By Anthonia N•
Sep 12, 2021
Fun and interesting course
By MANDADAPU S V K V P•
Sep 4, 2020
Excellent basic course
By SHWETA K•
Oct 23, 2020
very interesting
By Prajakta S•
Jul 31, 2021
Good
By Susan B•
Aug 21, 2021
This guided project is not for beginners who want to learn how to create printables, using Canva. This Course would better serve beginners by using simple fonts, and colors, and providing slower instruction for those who are learning both the Canva features as well as how to create the printables.
The course is too short per module for those such as myself who are learning the features of Canva and learning to create printables at the same time. This course requires familarity with the software program being used to create said printables.
By Nidhi M•
Jan 18, 2022
I liked this course