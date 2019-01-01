Learner Reviews & Feedback for Develop Clustering Models with Azure ML Designer by Microsoft
About the Course
This is an intermediate project on creating clustering models in Azure Machine Learning Studio. Familiarity with any Web Browser and navigating Windows Desktop is assumed. Some background knowledge on Machine Learning or Cloud computing is beneficial but not required to complete this project. Understanding how platform services in the cloud work and how machine learning algorithms function would be of great help in understanding better what we are executing in this guided project. Some minimal data engineering and data scientist knowledge is required.
This guided project has the aim to demonstrate how you can create Machine Learning models by using the out-of-the-box solutions that Azure offers, by just using these services as-is, on your own data.
The main focus is on the data and how this is being used by the services.
As this project is based on Azure technologies, an Azure subscription is required. The project also outlines a step where an Azure subscription will be created and for this, the following items are required: a valid phone number, a credit card, and a GitHub or Microsoft account username.
The series of tasks will mainly be carried out using a web browser.
