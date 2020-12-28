Chevron Left
4.6
stars
48 ratings
9 reviews

In this project, you will discover some of the potentially less familiar Audience Reports. You will learn about the Active Users report, the Lifetime Value report, the Cohort Analysis report, the Benchmarking reports and the Users Flow Report. But, even more importantly, you will learn how to use these reports to help you make better decisions when it comes to reaching and engaging your website audience. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

By Constantinos V

Dec 28, 2020

Very methodic session. In less than 2 hours you can get so much information about most critical Audience Reports, especially when running an e-shop campaign! Thank you once more Mrs Baughman!

By Susan A Q

Jan 3, 2021

This course helped walk through a portion of the Google Analytics menu items for a better understanding of all the metrics that can be selected to make sense out of data. And found out that one of the data collection items wasn't turned on for our website, so that was helpful to find out now.

By Yash K

Oct 17, 2020

a sample case/project at the end would make improve the level of understanding and give practical knowledge

By Ying Q

Mar 1, 2022

very easy to follow and understand

By Yap J L

Oct 7, 2020

well designed

By Mubarak A M A A

Sep 23, 2020

0

By Leonardo R

Mar 5, 2021

Very good for an initial introduction of Google Analytics reports!

By Fariya Y

Dec 10, 2020

Helpful to advance the analytics skill.

By Sumit K G

Jun 14, 2021

Excellent

By Mabelly T

Mar 7, 2021

This project just shows the reports; however, it doesn't show how to use them in a real scenario.

