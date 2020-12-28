CV
Dec 27, 2020
Very methodic session. In less than 2 hours you can get so much information about most critical Audience Reports, especially when running an e-shop campaign! Thank you once more Mrs Baughman!
YK
Oct 16, 2020
a sample case/project at the end would make improve the level of understanding and give practical knowledge
By Constantinos V•
Dec 28, 2020
By Susan A Q•
Jan 3, 2021
This course helped walk through a portion of the Google Analytics menu items for a better understanding of all the metrics that can be selected to make sense out of data. And found out that one of the data collection items wasn't turned on for our website, so that was helpful to find out now.
By Yash K•
Oct 17, 2020
By Ying Q•
Mar 1, 2022
very easy to follow and understand
By Yap J L•
Oct 7, 2020
well designed
By Mubarak A M A A•
Sep 23, 2020
By Leonardo R•
Mar 5, 2021
Very good for an initial introduction of Google Analytics reports!
By Fariya Y•
Dec 10, 2020
Helpful to advance the analytics skill.
By Sumit K G•
Jun 14, 2021
Excellent
By Mabelly T•
Mar 7, 2021
This project just shows the reports; however, it doesn't show how to use them in a real scenario.