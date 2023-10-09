En este Proyecto Guiado "Docker para Principiantes: Despliega Contenedores" aprenderás desde cero los fundamentos de Docker, incluyendo la instalación y gestión de contenedores, el empaquetado de aplicaciones en contenedores, el uso de imágenes Docker y el despliegue en entornos reales. En este curso de 1 hora vas a poder desplegar tus primeras aplicaciones en un contenedor en tu propio entorno local. No necesitas experiencia previa, ¡así que inscríbete ahora y comienza a optimizar tus despliegues de aplicaciones con Docker!
Docker para Principiantes: Despliega Contenedores
Taught in Spanish
Comprender los conceptos básicos de Docker + instalacion de componentes fundamentales
Crear y gestionar contenedores Docker
Desplegar una aplicación en un entorno local de Docker
Instalación de Docker
Interactuando con el motor de Docker
Configuraciones dentro de Docker run
Actividad de práctica
Volúmenes de Docker y Dockerfile
Aprendiendo a usar Docker Compose
Corriendo Dockerfile mediante un build de Docker
Desafío Acumulativo
Recommended experience
Fundamentos de sistemas operativos
Capacidad para navegar y ejecutar comandos
Conceptos como direcciones IP, puertos y protocolos
Instructor
