Learner Reviews & Feedback for Encryption and Decryption using C++ by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a basic application using Vigenere encryption-decryption technique to encrypt and decrypt messages. Throughout the project, you will be able to identify the basics of cryptography and how to encrypt and decrypt messages using a specific technique, you will be able to apply concepts like ASCII codes and type casting. Moreover, you will be able to do some mathematical operations on characters, and finally you will be ready to dive more into the cryptography world.
This guided project is for beginner programmers or any programmer who would like to enter the cryptography world. This project will be the beginning for you to build applications to encrypt and decrypt messages coming from the user using a certain technique. This project will give you the basic knowledge of cryptography and push you into the security engineering field.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....