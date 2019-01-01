Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will be able to create a mood board that can be leveraged to enhance user interface design. To do this, you will gain hands-on experience applying design thinking, user interface knowledge, and context from each step of the customer journey to create a mood board in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
