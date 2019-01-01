Erstelle eine Facebook Gruppe
Nach Beendigung dieses Projekts kannst du eine Facebook Gruppe erstellen. Wir werden ein persönliches Profil und eine Unternehmensseite erstellen, wir werden lernen wie du eine Gruppe erstellst, wie du deine Gruppe beschreibst, wie du Leute einlädst, wie du mit den Leuten in deiner Gruppe kommunizierst, und wie du Events gestaltest.
Grundkenntnisse von Social Media-Plattformen (insbesondere Facebook) sind wünschenswert, aber nicht erforderlich.
Facebook Gruppe moderieren
Facebook Konto erstellen
Facebook Gruppe erstellen
Richte eine FB Seite und Gruppe ein
Gruppenfunktionenen verstehen
Gruppen gestalten
Gruppenmitglieder finden und mit ihnen kommunizieren
Events gestalten
