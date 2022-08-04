Learner Reviews & Feedback for Excel for Beginners: Pivot Tables by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
This 1-hour, project-based course introduces learners to the powerful pivot table feature of most spreadsheet applications. We’ll be using Excel on the Web in this project, which is the free spreadsheet application offered by Microsoft. However, many of the concepts that you will learn in this project will be applicable to other spreadsheet programs, such as LibreOffice Calc and Google Sheets.
We will cover the following concepts in a hands-on manner:
- Introduction to the functionality of pivot tables.
- Application of pivot tables to quickly summarize large amounts of raw data in detail.
- Visualize generated data from pivot tables for accessible information at a glance using charts.
Please Note: If you don't have a free Microsoft account, you will need to create one to be able to complete the content....