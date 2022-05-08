Chevron Left
Back to Exploratory vs Confirmatory data analysis using Python

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Exploratory vs Confirmatory data analysis using Python by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

This Guided Project, Exploratory and Confirmatory Data Analysis using python, is for those who want to learn about different methods of data analysis. In this 2-hour-long project-based course, you will understand and apply Exploratory Data Analysis, build different Data visualizations, apply different exploration techniques based on the data at hand and define and understand the concept of Confirmatory Data Analysis. This project is unique because you will learn how and where to start your data exploration. You will also learn how to implement different data visualizations using python and when to use them. To be successful in this project, you will need to be experienced in python programming language and working with jupyter notebook environment. Let's get started!...

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 1 of 1 Reviews for Exploratory vs Confirmatory data analysis using Python

By Ariel C A F

May 8, 2022

The instructor is great at explaining each steps in completing this project!

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder