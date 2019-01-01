Cómo empezar con Facebook Creator Studio
Conocer Facebook Creator Studio
Aprender cómo monetizar el contenido de páginas de facebook
Aprender a utilizar las herramientas de creator studio
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
En este proyecto guiado conocerás la plataforma de Facebook Creator Studio, sus herramientas y cómo utilizarlas para tener éxito en las páginas que administras.
No se requieren conocimientos previos
Community manager
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Creando una página para Facebook Creator Studio
Conociendo Facebook Creator Studio
Aprendiendo sobre las pruebas de publicaciones
Conociendo la biblioteca de contenidos
Entendiendo sobre las estadísticas
Aprendiendo sobre la monetización
