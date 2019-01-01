Chevron Left
Back to Facial Expression Recognition with PyTorch

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Facial Expression Recognition with PyTorch by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this 2-hour long guided-project course, you will load a pretrained state of the art model CNN and you will train in PyTorch to classify facial expressions. The data that you will use, consists of 48 x 48 pixel grayscale images of faces and there are seven targets (angry, disgust, fear, happy, sad, surprise, neutral). Furthermore, you will apply augmentation for classification task to augment images. Moreover, you are going to create train and evaluator function which will be helpful to write training loop. Lastly, you will use best trained model to classify expression given any input image....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder