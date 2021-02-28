AA
Dec 12, 2021
Excellent and very helpful course, the instructor language is very clear and concise and to the point, I would love to learn more from the same instructor.
JH
Dec 24, 2021
I have some experience on computer vision and need to take a NLP project, this course give me a heads up on the project.
By vibhor s•
Feb 28, 2021
1.No video are there to explain the concepts(it has a video link which doesn't work).
2.There is no Rhyme Environment as mentioned in the description.
3.It only has a notebook which contains only the code without any explanation.
By Sardi I•
Apr 5, 2022
This course can help us to understand BERT for text classification with tensorflow and the material presented is quite easy to follow :)
By ABHISHEK S•
Apr 5, 2021
Helped me cement the basic understanding on how to use BERT for my use case.
By Anup P•
Nov 16, 2020
Excellent course for those who already has done some research on the field.
By David N•
Mar 10, 2021
Very helpful to have it explained so patiently and thoroughly. I am not sure how one starts to really be able to practically work these deep and intricate libraries without the training wheels of all the guidance in these courses. But regardless, if would probably be prohibitively difficult without them, so I am grateful fo all the folks at Coursera that take the time to produce this material and courses.
By Yashvander B•
Jun 27, 2021
The course is just awesome. I searched a ton of tutorials on fine tuning before landing onto this guided-project and I can't tell how blessed I feel now. The course is even better than most full TensorFlow tutorials which teach all the vague stuff that I have to omit all the time. Snehan has beautifully explained what is "just necessary" to dive into fine tuning BERT.
Thanks for the course :)
By Feng J•
Feb 17, 2021
This is such a great course !!!! The instructor prepared the knowledge very well, and he is so good at teaching ! I have learned a lot skills about Bert model in this course ! You should not miss it. I am hoping to see more course from this instructor! Thank you so much for making such a great course !
By Areej A•
Dec 13, 2021
By Janpu H•
Dec 25, 2021
By Vijender S•
Apr 13, 2021
The project was well explained and provided good understanding of bert for text classification. Also the quiz were good.
By Fancy Y•
May 14, 2021
It would be helpful if the course was also offered outside of Google colab environment (standalone).
By Yunhong H•
Feb 9, 2022
The project is well designed, helpful. I learn a lot from this project. Thank you very much
By James S•
Dec 15, 2020
Great course. Easy to follow & straightforward explanations.
By Sitison•
Apr 16, 2021
really nice glue to connect all the dots. Thanks so much
By Janmejay B•
Oct 7, 2020
Need More detail explanation as its a advance NLP topic.
By Rohit L•
Aug 8, 2021
Need a bit of preknowledge of bert and preprocessing
By Tiffany T•
Feb 15, 2021
A great introduction to BERT and with TensorFlow
By Quynh T•
Jul 18, 2021
the project is perfect. Thank you very much
By Shizheng L•
May 27, 2022
Great course to learn step by step.
By Vale•
Nov 19, 2020
A complex topic explain in one day
By Rahul B•
Oct 28, 2021
Really informative course
By PRAKASH D•
May 3, 2022
very goog experience
By AJAY T•
Sep 20, 2020
Nice
By Jorge G•
Feb 25, 2021
I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.
By Araz S•
May 23, 2022
Great Intro to BERT! Would recommend needing to have good skills with Python, Tensorflow and some knowledge of BERT and concepts of NLP like Transformers, Attention, etc to take full advantage of the same! :D