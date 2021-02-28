Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fine Tune BERT for Text Classification with TensorFlow

4.6
stars
128 ratings
27 reviews

About the Course

This is a guided project on fine-tuning a Bidirectional Transformers for Language Understanding (BERT) model for text classification with TensorFlow. In this 2.5 hour long project, you will learn to preprocess and tokenize data for BERT classification, build TensorFlow input pipelines for text data with the tf.data API, and train and evaluate a fine-tuned BERT model for text classification with TensorFlow 2 and TensorFlow Hub. Prerequisites: In order to successfully complete this project, you should be competent in the Python programming language, be familiar with deep learning for Natural Language Processing (NLP), and have trained models with TensorFlow or and its Keras API. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

AA

Dec 12, 2021

Excellent and very helpful course, the instructor language is very clear and concise and to the point, I would love to learn more from the same instructor.

JH

Dec 24, 2021

I have some experience on computer vision and need to take a NLP project, this course give me a heads up on the project.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 28 Reviews for Fine Tune BERT for Text Classification with TensorFlow

By vibhor s

Feb 28, 2021

1.No video are there to explain the concepts(it has a video link which doesn't work).

2.There is no Rhyme Environment as mentioned in the description.

3.It only has a notebook which contains only the code without any explanation.

By Sardi I

Apr 5, 2022

This course can help us to understand BERT for text classification with tensorflow and the material presented is quite easy to follow :)

By ABHISHEK S

Apr 5, 2021

Helped me cement the basic understanding on how to use BERT for my use case.

By Anup P

Nov 16, 2020

Excellent course for those who already has done some research on the field.

By David N

Mar 10, 2021

Very helpful to have it explained so patiently and thoroughly. I am not sure how one starts to really be able to practically work these deep and intricate libraries without the training wheels of all the guidance in these courses. But regardless, if would probably be prohibitively difficult without them, so I am grateful fo all the folks at Coursera that take the time to produce this material and courses.

By Yashvander B

Jun 27, 2021

The course is just awesome. I searched a ton of tutorials on fine tuning before landing onto this guided-project and I can't tell how blessed I feel now. The course is even better than most full TensorFlow tutorials which teach all the vague stuff that I have to omit all the time. Snehan has beautifully explained what is "just necessary" to dive into fine tuning BERT.

Thanks for the course :)

By Feng J

Feb 17, 2021

This is such a great course !!!! The instructor prepared the knowledge very well, and he is so good at teaching ! I have learned a lot skills about Bert model in this course ! You should not miss it. I am hoping to see more course from this instructor! Thank you so much for making such a great course !

By Areej A

Dec 13, 2021

E​xcellent and very helpful course, the instructor language is very clear and concise and to the point, I would love to learn more from the same instructor.

By Janpu H

Dec 25, 2021

I have some experience on computer vision and need to take a NLP project, this course give me a heads up on the project.

By Vijender S

Apr 13, 2021

The project was well explained and provided good understanding of bert for text classification. Also the quiz were good.

By Fancy Y

May 14, 2021

It would be helpful if the course was also offered outside of Google colab environment (standalone).

By Yunhong H

Feb 9, 2022

The project is well designed, helpful. I learn a lot from this project. Thank you very much

By James S

Dec 15, 2020

Great course. Easy to follow & straightforward explanations.

By Sitison

Apr 16, 2021

really nice glue to connect all the dots. Thanks so much

By Janmejay B

Oct 7, 2020

Need More detail explanation as its a advance NLP topic.

By Rohit L

Aug 8, 2021

N​eed a bit of preknowledge of bert and preprocessing

By Tiffany T

Feb 15, 2021

A great introduction to BERT and with TensorFlow

By Quynh T

Jul 18, 2021

the project is perfect. Thank you very much

By Shizheng L

May 27, 2022

Great course to learn step by step.

By Vale

Nov 19, 2020

A complex topic explain in one day

By Rahul B

Oct 28, 2021

Really informative course

By PRAKASH D

May 3, 2022

very goog experience

By AJAY T

Sep 20, 2020

Nice

By Jorge G

Feb 25, 2021

I do not recommend taking this type of course, take one and pass it, however after a few days I have tried to review the material, and my surprise is that it asks me to pay again to be able to review the material. Of course coursera gives me a small discount for having already paid it previously. It is very easy to download the videos and difficult to get hold of the material, but with ingenuity it is possible. Then I recommend uploading them to YouTube and keeping them private for when they want to consult (they avoid legal problems and can share with friends), then they can request a refund.

By Araz S

May 23, 2022

G​reat Intro to BERT! Would recommend needing to have good skills with Python, Tensorflow and some knowledge of BERT and concepts of NLP like Transformers, Attention, etc to take full advantage of the same! :D

