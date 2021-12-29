Learner Reviews & Feedback for Finite Element Analysis Convergence and Mesh Independence by Coursera Project Network
4.4
stars
24 ratings
•
1 reviews
About the Course
In this hands-on project, you will learn about the Finite Element Method (FEM) and perform a convergence study using the cloud-based simulation tool SimScale. We will set up a simple simulation case with a provided geometry to learn the fundamentals of the Finite Element Method and how a convergence study is approached in the first place. We will walk through the classical three step process of every simulation which includes the pre-processing, processing and post-processing step.
SimScale is an engineering simulation platform that is revolutionizing the way engineers, designers, scientists, and students design products. The SimScale platform is accessible completely via a standard web browser, with an easy-to-use interface which supports numerous simulation types including solid mechanics (FEM), fluid dynamics (CFD) & thermodynamics.
This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project, for this project you need no special setup or any data. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning!
Notes:
- This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
