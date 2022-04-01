Usar Funciones y Fórmulas Básicas en Excel
Utilizar funciones y fórmulas básicas en Excel para realizar cálculos básicos
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Al final de este proyecto aprenderás cómo realizar aritméticas básicas en Excel. Te familiarizarás con 12 funciones diferentes de Excel y las utilizarás para realizar cálculos básicos. Algunas de las funciones que aprenderás cómo usar incluyen: PROMEDIO, SUMA, IF y BUSCAR. Este proyecto guiado se presenta en un formato paso a paso y será fácil de seguir.
No se necesitan antecedentes
Microsoft Excel
data calculation
Functions and Formulas
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Escribe fórmulas básicas para realizar aritméticas básicas
Aplica las funciones PROMEDIO, MIN y MAX para realizar cálculos básicos
Utiliza las funciones SUMA y IF para realizar cálculos básicos
Práctica Opcional: Usar Funciones y Fórmulas Básicas en Excel
Realiza cálculos básicos con las funciones SUMAR.SI, RECUENTO y CONTAR.SI
Haz búsquedas rápidamente con las funciones BUSCAR, BUSCARV y BUSCARH
Desafío Opcional: Usar Funciones y Fórmulas Básicas en Excel
