Generate Reports with the Help of a Flow Inside Power Apps by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Are you bored keeping track of expenses in your company and constantly creating the same old reports for another time period? Don't worry, with the help of Power Apps and Power Automate you can easily create an app and flow that will solve all your problems!
In this beginner-level guided project "Generate Reports with the Help of a Flow Inside Power Apps", you will learn how to generate reports with Power Automate flow and integrate the flow inside the Power Apps application. We will also create an application that allows us to create new records, delete and modify old records, and search by different fields to find the specific record. First, we will create our data source in SharePoint lists and then we are going to create a model-driven app with the SharePoint template
We will be able to create a new expense with the app, see all of the expenses, filter the expenses depending on various criteria and even change some of the old records. Aside from that, we will create an instant flow that will be triggered by pressing a button in our application. The flow will generate a report for a specific time period according to our requirements and will be sent to the desired email address.
The requirement for this project is having a Microsoft Developer Program account and you will be provided with instructions on how to acquire it.
Anyone with basic understanding of data types and Excel-like formulas can learn to use Power Automate and Power Apps. If you would like to make your life easier by automating manual, time-consuming business tasks, then this project is for you! Let's get started!...