Get Started with Airtable
Improve your project by learning about your options in Airtable.
Develop your base guide in Airtable.
Create a task, add a field, and make a dependency in Airtable.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Improve your project by learning about your options in Airtable.
Develop your base guide in Airtable.
Create a task, add a field, and make a dependency in Airtable.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Airtable is a platform that you can use to streamline your processes, workflow, and projects. With Airtable, you have a database at your fingertips that allows you to customize for your needs. Integrations help to manage whatever you need to work on. Once you have developed your information in Airtable, you have options for viewing and sharing. You can keep your team and stakeholders up to date on the status of projects. The way that you present material can be changed based on your audience. Your team can view material in a Kanban or Gantt chart. Your stakeholders can use apps to create real-time charts and summaries. In this project, you will set up your Airtable account and create a project to track.
Database (DBMS)
Problem Solving
Workflow
Leadership
Project Management
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Sign up for an Airtable account and start a new project from scratch.
Improve your project by learning about your options in Airtable.
Develop your base guide in Airtable.
Create and save views in Airtable.
Create a task, add a field and make a dependency in Airtable.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.