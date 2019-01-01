Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get Started with Microsoft Forms by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
There are many uses for Microsoft online. In this project you will explore Microsoft Forms. You will be able to create surveys, polls, quizzes and invitations for free using the web based Microsoft Forms application. You can tailor the form that you make by adding special fonts, various answer choices and images. Data collection is made easy with the program and you can even track your responses and perform data analytics with your results....