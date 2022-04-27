Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get Started with User Experience (UX) Design in Miro by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to design and visualize an end-to-end user experience. To do this you will gain hands-on experience exercising empathy to accurately document the stages, actions, emotions, and thoughts of the user while assessing opportunities and overall qualities of the customer experience in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
By Jenny B T

Apr 27, 2022

Simple yet informative!

