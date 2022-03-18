Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Get started with Jira by Coursera Project Network

4.8
stars
83 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

In this project you will create your first project in Jira using a Kanban board for agile methodology, creating issues, epics and tasks, setting up WIP limits, building a roadmap sharing work with team members and managing the workflow with transitions....

Top reviews

SB

Dec 17, 2021

Easy to follow, really loved the possibility to have the screen on one side and write on the other side

SL

Nov 30, 2021

Easy to understand with step by step hands-on guided session on Jira tool

By Claudio A S

Mar 18, 2022

A very good introduction to building a Kanban board in Jira. Very hands-on and with real-world examples.

By Sebastian B

Dec 18, 2021

Easy to follow, really loved the possibility to have the screen on one side and write on the other side

By Siew B L

Dec 1, 2021

Easy to understand with step by step hands-on guided session on Jira tool

By Santhosh S

Sep 26, 2021

Broad insight about Jira platform and the course was quite useful.

By Felicia P

Jan 27, 2022

Very easy and informative

By Priyanka S

Apr 26, 2022

great learning

By SABEER A B M

May 12, 2022

Excellent

By V S

Apr 18, 2022

Thank you

By Sivareddy D

May 6, 2022

good

By Yashith S M

Apr 12, 2022

good

By subhash r n

Sep 23, 2021

good

By Sandra D

Dec 14, 2021

Good introductory course. Having the instructor-led, visual tutorial made it interesting.

By Ufuk z

Mar 28, 2022

Please provide document along with lecture

By Devambhotla S S R

May 29, 2022

good

