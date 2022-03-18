SB
Dec 17, 2021
Easy to follow, really loved the possibility to have the screen on one side and write on the other side
SL
Nov 30, 2021
Easy to understand with step by step hands-on guided session on Jira tool
By Claudio A S•
Mar 18, 2022
A very good introduction to building a Kanban board in Jira. Very hands-on and with real-world examples.
By Sebastian B•
Dec 18, 2021
Easy to follow, really loved the possibility to have the screen on one side and write on the other side
By Siew B L•
Dec 1, 2021
Easy to understand with step by step hands-on guided session on Jira tool
By Santhosh S•
Sep 26, 2021
Broad insight about Jira platform and the course was quite useful.
By Felicia P•
Jan 27, 2022
Very easy and informative
By Priyanka S•
Apr 26, 2022
great learning
By SABEER A B M•
May 12, 2022
Excellent
By V S•
Apr 18, 2022
Thank you
By Sivareddy D•
May 6, 2022
good
By Yashith S M•
Apr 12, 2022
good
By subhash r n•
Sep 23, 2021
good
By Sandra D•
Dec 14, 2021
Good introductory course. Having the instructor-led, visual tutorial made it interesting.
By Ufuk z•
Mar 28, 2022
Please provide document along with lecture
By Devambhotla S S R•
May 29, 2022
good